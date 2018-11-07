Police investigate fatal shooting near Florida City gas station

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Florida City.

It happened around 3 a.m., Wednesday near a Chevron gas station, along Southwest Ninth Avenue and West Palm Drive.

According to officials, a person on a bicycle was shot and killed. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

