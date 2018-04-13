Police investigate fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was shot in Miami Friday morning, and police said he later died in a nearby hospital.

According to Miami Police, the shooting took place just before 5 a.m. at 7801 NW Fourth Ave. where a man in his 30s was struck by multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later died from his wounds.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Police have shut down Northwest Fourth Avenue from 77th to 79th streets while they conduct their investigation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

