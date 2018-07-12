Police investigate fatal shooting in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in a Miami Lakes neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a car was traveling southbound on Northwest 89th Avenue when it lost control near Northwest 146th Street and crashed into a tree, just after 7 p.m.

Officials said they received a call related to a hit-and-run accident and, upon arrival, discovered the driver seat empty with bullet holes in the rear window.

The victim was found in the back seat with a fatal gunshot wound. He was described to be a Hispanic male in his 30s.

Neighbors in the area were shaken up after hearing what took place.

“It was a loud noise and then a bang, but we didn’t think anything of it,” said Jorge Perez. “We came out and saw the cops here. We just saw the car there against the tree, so I made sure to lock everything down inside the house.”

Police set up a perimeter in the area to try and locate the potential shooter or shooters.

#ALERT PLEASE NOTE – HEAVY POLICE ACTIVITY ON WEST SIDE OF 87th AVE. Please avoid the area and residents who live there are recommended to stay indoors. @MiamiDadePD will release more information. pic.twitter.com/b6haz8l4H4 — Town of Miami Lakes (@MiamiLakesNews) July 13, 2018

