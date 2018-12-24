Police investigate fatal shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police received a call Sunday night of multiple shots fired outside a home along the 17800 block of N.W. 29th Ct.

Upon their arrival, officers found a deceased man on the driveway of the home. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

“Upon arrival they were able to locate a hispanic male that was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Nelly Joseph.

Investigators have blocked off the surrounding streets and are looking for potential witnesses.

“So we’re petitioning to the community, if they have any information, if they saw or heard anything, to call the Miami Gardens Police Department or the Crime Stoppers hotline,” said Joseph.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

