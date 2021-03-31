Police investigate fatal shooting at The Heat Food Market in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at The Heat Food Market, located along Northwest 52nd Street and 27th Avenue, just before 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

