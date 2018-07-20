Police investigate fatal shooting at Miami apartment building

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Miami apartment building.

According to officials, at around 1:20 a.m., Friday, police responded to an apartment building along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street, after a call of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers located a deceased man on the floor. That victim has not yet been identified.

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

Crime Scene Investigators are on scene.

