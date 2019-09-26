Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along Pine Tree Drive and 46th Street just before 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen in the driveway of a home.

#TRAFFIC: Pine Tree Drive is closed between 42 and 47 street both north and south. Police on scene investigating a fatal single vehicle (motorcycle) crash. Alternates: Sheridan Avenue or Royal Palm Avenue — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 26, 2019

Drivers are advised to either take Sheridan Avenue or Royal Palm Avenue as alternate routes.

