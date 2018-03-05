Police investigate fatal crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol deputies responded to the scene, along Killian Parkway and Southwest 98th Avenue, sometime after 1 a.m.

The impact caused the vehicle to go up in flames. One person was confirmed dead.

At this point it is unknown if there were any other passengers in the vehicle.

The east and westbound lanes of Killian Parkways were shut down for several hours. They have since been reopened.

7News spoke with a man off-camera, who believes the vehicle involved is his girlfriend’s. However, he has not been able to get any information from investigators.

