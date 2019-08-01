Police investigate fatal crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a crane fell onto a truck in Miramar, killing at least one person.

Miramar Police officers responded to the scene in the area of County Line Road and Douglas Road at around 7:15 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured the large crane on top of a white truck with a heavily damaged roof and windshield.

Please avoid Douglas Road, from County Line Road to the 3700 block, due to a fatal traffic crash. Crash investigation is ongoing. Road will remain closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/jcAmq2dBLj — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 1, 2019

Officers urge drivers to seek alternate routes due to road closures estimated to last for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

