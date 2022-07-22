NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person has died following an accident along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street, early Friday morning.

The vehicle could be seen rolled over on the side of the interstate.

Traffic delays extend to the Golden Glades interchange.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.