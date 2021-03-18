Police investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating in Fort Lauderdale following a drive-by shooting.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest Third Avenue and Himmarshee Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale, at around 5 a.m., Thursday.

One man was shot and transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

The victim is currently in surgery and is expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured two women at the scene. One woman was in the vehicle when the shooting took place, the other was standing outside of the vehicle.

Delia Borja works in the area and said she heard three gunshots ring out.

“When I came I was scared, but she saw the body on the floor,” she said.

Borja has worked in the area for nearly 20 years and said this is the first time she’s seen an incident like this.

Police said the shooting appears to be random.

