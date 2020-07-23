Police investigate drive-by shooting at Davie Wawa

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a shooting broke out at a Wawa in Davie.

Davie Police officers were dispatched to the gas station along State Road 7 and Griffin Road at approximately 2:50 a.m., Thursday.

The victims told authorities a red Dodge Charger pulled up next to their vehicle and the occupants inside fired six to seven shots at them.

The shooters are said to be two men, according to the victims.

The victims were not struck by bullets, but officials said the victim in the passenger seat sustained lacerations to his right arm. The injuries are believed to have been caused by shattered window glass.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

