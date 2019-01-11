Police investigate double shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting in Miami Gardens, Friday morning.

It happened at around 9 a.m., near Northwest 23rd Avenue and Bunche Park Drive.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the two victims could be seen being loaded onto a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter.

Officials say a female and a 21-year-old male were struck by a small caliber bullet. They are being transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Their identities and conditions are currently unknown.

Authorities have not yet said if they have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story.

