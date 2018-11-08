Police investigate double murder in Miami Lakes apartment

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a man and woman were found dead inside a Miami Lakes apartment.

Miami-Dade Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. regarding an unresponsive man at an apartment located near Main Street and New Barn Road, Thursday.

The caller reported hearing several gunshots prior to finding the victim.

When officers arrived, they discovered both a man and woman dead.

Officials said they are now looking for a person of interest.

