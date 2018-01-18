Police investigate death of child in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a child was found dead in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said they initially received a call regarding a child in cardiac arrest. The child was found deceased at the scene near Southwest 217th Street and 122nd Avenue.

The child’s age and cause of death has not been confirmed by police; however, a source told 7News that a 1-year-old child died.

One neighbor said her brother rushed to help when he heard screaming, and it appeared the child suffered from some sort of burn.

“We heard screams and hollering,” said neighbor Molita Cunningham. “My brother ran over to try to help with the situation, and found the baby — the 1-year-old — was laying on a dirty mattress, and at the time, he was trying to do CPR, but the baby threw up what looked like apple juice. He rolled him over and rolled him back. His eyes [were] falling back. By that time, the paramedics were there, and when paramedics tried to do an EKG or whatever they were doing, when they zipped down the baby’s onesie, the baby was burned from neck to his knees. Just completely burned.”

Miami-Dade Homicide is now handling the investigation.

