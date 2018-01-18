Police investigate death of 1-year-old boy in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a child was found dead in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Police said a 911 call came in with reports of a 1-year-old not breathing, just after 11 a.m.

Police responded to a house, located near Southwest 217th Street and 122nd Avenue.

The child was found deceased at the scene. The child’s age and cause of death has not been confirmed by police; however, a source told 7News that a 1-year-old child died.

Neighbors said they have seen the mother and her children in the area before, but don’t believe they live in the home.

Neighbors said they heard screams and found a baby boy who’d been badly burned.

“Everybody was hollering and screaming and just panicking,” said neighbor Molita Cunningham.

Neighbors said they went over to help, but by then, it was too late.

“My brother ran over to try to help with the situation, and found the baby – the 1-year-old – was laying on a dirty mattress,” said Cunningham, “and at the time, he was trying to do CPR, but the baby threw up, [what] looked like apple juice. He rolled him over and rolled him back. His eyes [were] falling back. By that time, the paramedics were there, and when paramedics tried to I guess do an EKG or whatever they were doing, and when they zipped down the baby’s onesie, the baby was burned from neck to his knees. Just completely burned.”

“We was trying to do CPR,” said neighbor Jay Joseph. “The baby died on the bed.”

Officials blocked off the street for hours as they began the investigation.

The child’s body was removed from the scene.

Miami-Dade Homicide is now handling the investigation.

The child’s mother was taken in for questioning by homicide detectives.

