Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on the scene of a homicide investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were working an investigation in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 42nd Street when gunfire rang out at around 10:43 a.m., Tuesday.

A deceased victim was located two blocks away on 44th Street.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen next to a white van with dark tinted windows.

Multiple evidence markers could also be seen on the ground.

Initial reports came in that a U-Haul truck was seen leaving the area which was later located in Hialeah.

Aerial views showed one man being detained in the area of Southeast Eighth Place and Third Avenue.

The U-Haul truck could be seen with a broken windshield.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of 27th Avenue and 43rd Terrace as the scene remains active.

