MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Miramar.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Southwest 144th Terrace, Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where officers could be seen entering the home.

Reports claim those involved in the shooting knew each other and got into a dispute.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

