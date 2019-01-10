Man arrested after NW Miami-Dade hit and run involving police cruiser

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an overnight police-involved crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, a driver struck a police cruiser and took off. A short chase ensued, that ended with the subject crashing into a civilian vehicle along Northwest 42nd Street and 29th Avenue.

Roland Jean said he was at a stop sign when the subject crashed into his car and then tried to flee the scene on foot. “He opened the door, then run,” he said. “The police run behind him. Police got him. I’m glad the police got him. Police put him on ground, after that they put him in the police car.”

Officers were later seen taking the subject into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

At this point it is unknown if there were any injuries.

