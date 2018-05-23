Police investigate cruiser-involved crash, 2 injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved crash that left two injured.

A vehicle collided with a Miami Police cruiser along Southwest Second Street and 17th Avenue. The police cruiser suffered extensive damage, while the second vehicle lost control and slammed into a building.

According to officials, police were investigating an armed robbery just a few blocks away from he crash scene, when they noticed the suspect’s vehicle trying to get away. A chase short ensued, ending in a crash.

As a result, Seventeenth Avenue is currently shutdown at Southwest First Street.

The Miami Police officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition with a possible fractured arm.

The person inside the second vehicle was also rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.