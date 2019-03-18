Police investigate car riddled with bullet holes in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An active police investigation is underway in Northeast Miami-Dade after a car was discovered with bullet holes.

Miami-Dade Police units were seen working into the early hours of Monday in the area of Northeast 18th Avenue and 191st Street.

7News cameras captured detectives taking photos of the bullet holes on the passenger side of a white Kia sedan.

Officials have not yet said whether there were any injuries.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.