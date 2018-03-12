Police investigate burned body found in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A burned body found in Southwest Miami-Dade has left police with a mystery on their hands.

The burned body was found near Southwest 159th Avenue and 240th Street, Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said it is unclear if the fire was started by the victim of if someone burned the victim to cover up a crime.

Detectives could be seen in the residential neighborhood searching for clues throughout the day.

If you have any information on this situation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

