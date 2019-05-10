Police investigate burglary at Subway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Subway restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

Employees arrived to the sub shop in the area of Southeast 17th Street and Miami Road at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to find the glass door shattered.

Once inside of the restaurant, the employees told officials, they found the cash register missing.

One employee said he saw a man on the store’s surveillance cameras pacing in front of the door.

“He took the crowbar, smashed the window up. However he got inside, he went in, took the register and ran out the door,” said employee Lawton Damon.

The business remained closed throughout the day.

“I’m not happy. I’m missing work. I can’t get paid,” said Damon.

If you have any information on this sub shop burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.