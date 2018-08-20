Police investigate bullet-riddled car at Miami gas station; driver OK

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a car riddled with bullet holes at a gas station in Miami.

Officials said the car was shot up outside the City of Miami, just after 10 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured investigators at the scene interviewing the driver and counting the bullet holes.

The car was believed to have been shot in the area of 81st Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

The driver was not hurt. He pulled up to a Chevron gas station, east of Interstate 95 along Northwest 79th Street, where he called police.

Officials are investigating what led to the shooting.

