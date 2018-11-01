Police investigate body found in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Fort Lauderdale.

A landscaping crew found the woman early Thursday in the bushes while working along the highway near northbound Interstate 95 and Broward Boulevard.

Officials said they believe she was hit by a vehicle.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.