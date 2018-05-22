Police investigate barber shop break-in in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at a Miramar barber shop.

According to Daniel Anderson, the owner of SND Signature Cuts and Salon, he was woken up by police at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The barber shop, located along the 9000 block of Miramar Parkway was broken into. However, Anderson says he thinks someone may have lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the store-front since nothing was stolen.

“If it was robbery, they probably would have taken the TV’s,” he said. “They probably would have took clippers, but none of that was gone. No.”

7News was on scene as Anderson and his employees worked to clean up the debris and attempted to board-up the entrance so they can open up during regular business hours

At this point, police are reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

