Police investigate attempted abduction of 5-year-old girl on Miami-Dade transit bus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman accused of trying to abduct a 5-year-old girl while on a Miami-Dade transit bus.

According to Miami Police, the 5-year-old girl was sitting near the back of the bus while her mother was sitting near the front of the bus.

Witnesses told police a woman in a white hoodie began talking to the girl, asking her where her mother was.

The woman then tried to get the child to get off the bus with her, even extending her arm to the child. The child refused.

When the woman left the bus, the child told her mother what happened, and the mother asked the bus driver to call police.

‘This 5-year-old little girl was not easily persuaded and was very smart and knew not to get off of that bus with that suspect. If she did, that situation could have ended a whole lot differently,” said Miami officer Kiara Delva. “It’s very important for parents in the community to please, educate your children, please explain to them the risk of getting off the bus with people or taking things from strangers or leaving with any types of strangers.”

Police are looking for a woman, between 40 and 50 years old, with long black curly hair and gold teeth. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with the word “pink” on the back, and tight black pants. She also wore glasses with black rims.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

