Police investigate armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two armed men took off with a man’s car in Miami.

According to officials, a man was waiting for a friend outside a home in the area of Northwest Sixth Court and 69th Street at around 6 a.m., Tuesday when two men approached him.

The crooks demanded the victim’s 2017 Nissan Altima at gunpoint and fled from the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was treated on scene by City of Miami Fire Rescue for minor lacerations.

