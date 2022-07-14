TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Tamarac.

Officials responded to the scene in the 5800 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said their homicide unit is investigating a shooting that killed one man and one woman.

Police received a hang-up 911 call, which led them to the gruesome discovery.

One neighbor told 7News what she heard as deputies arrived to the home in the early morning hours.

“The Sheriff’s Office screaming loud, ‘Come here, come here. It’s safe,’ and at that point, we see four young kids running out of their condo area,” said a woman with blonde hair.

Before officials arrived, residents of the community said they knew something was wrong.

“I woke up around 2:45 in the morning. I woke up by three loud bangs. In the back of my head was, I don’t know, gunshots maybe,” said the woman.

“We saw the SWAT teams out here pointing their guns,” said a man in a black shirt.

Thursday evening, officials could be seen leaving the home with child supplies like diapers and loved ones grieving.

The children who had ran from the home are said to be safe, although residents said they feel otherwise.

“I don’t feel comfortable anymore,” said a man in a white cap. “I don’t know where to go.”

“We knew the family in there. They were extremely nice people, lovely people,” said the man in a black shirt.

Neighbors told 7News the family had a foster child, an adopted child along with their own, and that they were wonderful parents.

A loved one was seen leaving the home and when asked for any comment, he said “Beleive in love.”

Deputies said this remains under investigation.

The identities of the deceased and children have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.