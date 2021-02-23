Police investigate anti-Semitic slurs left around Davie shopping plaza

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for leaving hateful messages at a Davie shopping plaza.

A vandal painted anti-Semitic slurs on a Chase Bank sign off University Drive and Miramar Parkway over the weekend.

The graffiti has since been removed, but other messages and slurs remain in other areas of the plaza, including the plaza’s sign and a box truck used by a business.

Police continue to investigate.

