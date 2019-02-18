Police investigate after woman shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Miami.

Miami Police units were dispatched to the scene along Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street, just before 7 a.m., Monday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

