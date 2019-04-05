Police investigate after woman fatally shot in Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death inside of a Miami Gardens home.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the 18800 block of Northwest 17th Court just before 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, the victim was struck by bullets as shots were fired into the house.

The victim was pronounced dead once rescue units arrived.

Miami Gardens Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

