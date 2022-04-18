HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after witnesses said a woman was shot which resulted in a bad crash in Hollywood.

The crash happened along Monroe Street near Southwest 67th Avenue, just after 4:30 a.m., Monday.

About a block of Monroe Street has been blocked off with police tape.

The investigation is centered around a car that could be seen in some nearby bushes.

Neighbors said they were asleep when they heard a loud bang which sounded like a car flipped over.

When they went outside, they found the woman bleeding in the car and her boyfriend was screaming that she had been shot.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

