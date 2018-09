MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Miami Beach.

Police received a call about the body, found near the beach at 17th Street, at around 7:30 a.m., Monday.

Detectives are investigating, but they do not believe foul play is involved.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

