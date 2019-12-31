Police investigate after woman found dead in Miramar lake

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Miramar lake.

Miramar Police officers responded to the scene near Southwest 27th Street and 82nd Avenue just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where detectives could be seen near the body covered by a yellow tarp in the water.

Officials have not released additional details surrounding the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.