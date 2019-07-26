Police investigate after woman fatally shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 307th Street and 152nd Avenue at approximately 8:15 a.m., Friday.

Officials said she was shot in the upper torso area.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by rescue crews.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the driveway outside of a gated home.

Officials said they have a suspect in custody as well as a weapon.

