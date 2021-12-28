LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in Lauderhill.

Authorities said they responded to a call about a car that crashed into several other cars near Northwest 37th Avenue and 18th Terrace, early Tuesday morning.

Responding officers found a woman inside one of the cars.

She was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

