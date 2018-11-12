Police investigate after tires slashed on nearly 2 dozen vehicles in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after the tires of nearly two dozen vehicles were slashed overnight in Miami Beach.

Residents woke up Monday morning to discover their incapacitated vehicles.

“It’s a Monday, getting ready for work, and all of a sudden, everything has to stop,” said victim Rachel Vigil.

About 23 cars parked along Collins Avenue and 79th Street were hit overnight.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna cost me,” said victim Silvia Lopez. “I already called the job and said I can’t go to work. How am I supposed to go to work?”

Residents are now working to replace the damaged tires, but they still wonder who did this and why.

“Was it worth it for that few minutes of enjoyment of messing up everybody’s tires? Was it really worth it?” Vigil said.

If you have any information on this case of car vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.