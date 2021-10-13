MIAMI (WSVN) - A heavy police presence has been set up in Midtown after reports of gunfire in the area.

Police responded to the scene at Victory Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3252 NE 1st Ave., overnight on Wednesday.

It remains unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside the restaurant.

Those who live nearby said they heard several shots before officers flooded the area.

Investigators have closed off the section in front of the restaurant as they comb the scene for clues.

No one was killed, according to police. It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

