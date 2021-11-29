MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a store in Miami Beach.

Shattered glass and evidence markers were seen scattered on a sidewalk on Washington Avenue near 13th Street, Sunday night.

A store’s front window was left shattered and officers were seen collecting evidence inside.

Bullet holes were seen on a parked vehicle nearby.

Police are investigating but said there were no victims.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

