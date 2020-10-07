Police investigate after shots fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to the scene along 44th Street and Collins Avenue after receiving calls of possible shots fired from a vehicle at around 8:28 a.m., Wednesday.

Shortly after, MBPD tweeted a victim was located near 74th Street with possible lacerations from shattered glass. Miami Beach Fire Rescue treated and released the victim at the scene.

The department then took to Twitter once again to announce officers were searching for a BMW SUV that fled from the original shooting scene.

At around 9:35 a.m., 7SkyForce HD hovered over an active crime scene at 77th Street and Tatum Waterway Drive.

Investigators could be seen near a white sedan with all four doors open, blocked off with crime scene tape.

Bullet holes could also be seen on the vehicle and evidence markers could be seen on the floor surrounding the vehicle.

Schools in the nearby area were put on lockdown as a precaution.

