MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating following a shooting on the water in Miami.

Officials said eight people were on board a boat on Sunday when someone fired bullets at them.

The victims were spotted talking to police after returning to shore.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.