Police investigate after shooting victim found in Hialeah Gardens

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man shot and injured in Northwest Miami-Dade ended up in Hialeah Gardens.

A driver spotted an injured man in the area of Northwest 107th Street and Okeechobee Frontage Road in Hialeah Gardens just before 5 p.m., Sunday.

The good Samaritan took it upon themselves to take the victim to the hospital, but while en route, the driver saw an off-duty officer and notified them of the victim.

The officer reached out to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units to respond to the scene and the victim was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

After further investigation, authorities discovered the shooting occurred in the area of Okeechobee Road and Florida’s Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It remains unclear if police have any subjects in custody.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.