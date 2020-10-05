Police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Miami.

According to police, the incident took place near Southwest 29th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Monday morning.

We are currently on scene at SW 29 Ave & W. Flagler St investigating a fatal traffic crash involving an elderly male pedestrian. SW 27 – 30 Ave on W. Flagler St is shutdown in both directions. Avoid area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/bLHt4643As — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 5, 2020

Southwest 27th through 30th Avenues along West Flagler Street have been shut down in both directions while detectives investigate.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

