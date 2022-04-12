(WSVN) - An arson attack on a home in Fort Pierce is under investigation.

Home surveillance video showed the moments a man sprinted up to a home and threw a Molotov cocktail through the window.

It exploded and caught fire seconds before he threw another one over the roof and took off.

Juanita Anderson said her cousin and two others were home at the time

“I heard my cousin screaming that someone was throwing a bomb through our house,” Anderson said. “I don’t really know why would that happen or why did that happen. I hope they don’t come back.”

Luckily, no one in the home was hurt.

Police are still trying to determine why this home was targeted.

