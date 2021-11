MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double stabbing in Miami Beach.

A man and a woman were found with stab wounds near 73rd Street and Harding Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear how the two victims know each other.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.