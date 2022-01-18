PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pembroke Pines.

A man with an apparent gunshot wound is said to have shown up at an urgent care facility, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the urgent care center and also responded to an apartment complex along Southwest 13th Street and 101st Terrace.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

7SkyForce captured police tape blocking off a section of the complex parking lot.

A search with K-9 units is also being conducted in the area for the possible suspect.

