NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened near Northwest 27th Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets, just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

When police and paramedics responded to the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

