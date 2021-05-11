Police investigate after man shot, killed in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North Lauderdale.

The shooting took place in the 8000 block of Southwest Seventh Court, just after 10 p.m., Monday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshots.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are now combing the scene for evidence.

One man was detained and questioned. No arrests have been made.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

