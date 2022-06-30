MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Miami Beach.

A large police presence could be seen in the area of 14th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured a black car which crashed into a pole.

Police believe the shooter fled the scene in a dark four-door vehicle.

Collins Avenue between 13th and 14th streets have been closed to traffic.

